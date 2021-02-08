Commissioners address county water dispensary issues

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A change is on the way for people who are paying for water at dispensers around Webb County.

The problem came up in 2019, when commercial users began taking too much water from the dispensers that were meant for colonia residents.

This was a problem for people living in the colonias. They were either left with not enough or no water.

To fix the issue, a software was installed that uses a card reader that limits the amount of water dispensed, but there was a glitch in that system.

“It would limit you to 500 gallons, but it didn’t limit the number of times you could go for 500 gallons,” said Commissioner John Galo. “So, if there is a will, there’s a way. They found out they could get back in line get another 500 gallons at the same low tier. That was never the intention of the court. We discussed to that 2,000 gallons a month was the usage for a family of four that is what we are trying to achieve.”

To fix this issue, commissioners voted to limit dispensers to 500 gallons per week.

Anyone going over the 500 gallons limit would be charged 3 cents per gallon.

That amount would go up to 6 cents per gallon over 1,000.

Commissioners say that the dispensers are primarily for residents who live in colonia’s.

They ask commercial users to be mindful before using these dispensers.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.