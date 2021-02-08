Cuellar announces funding for local heath center

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Congressman Henry Cuellar announced federal funds for a local health center on Monday.

The Border Region Behavioral Health Center received $4 million to provide mental health services and treatment to its patients.

The funding is being awarded through the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services’ mental health and substance abuse service program.

Here at home, Representative Cuellar stressed the need in our community.

“Right now people are waiting, are waiting, and during a pandemic imagine you can’t really step out and you have an issue. This is something that people don’t talk about but is so important, so the few million dollars is going to go a long way to help people with mental illnesses during this pandemic.”

Cuellar went on to say that while the pandemic has caused a focus on physical health, mental health should not be overlooked.

