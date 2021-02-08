Cuellar Holds “Coffee with your Congressman” in El Cenizo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The community of El Cenizo is invited to share a nice cup of joe with Congressman Henry Cuellar.

Cuellar will be hosting a “Coffee with your Congressman” event in El Cenizo.

Residents will be able to discuss any issues affecting their community.

The event will start at 3 p.m. on Monday at the Lamar Bruni Vergara Library.

It will be open to the public but organizers are reminded to wear a facemask and practice social distance.

