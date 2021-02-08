February stars

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been an unusually warm winter for the majority of the season but winter is coming!

On Monday morning we’ll start out in the low 60s and we’ll see a high of about 80 degrees.

Things will continue to stay warm and sunny on Tuesday where we’ll reach a possible high of 87 degrees, almost reaching those 90s.

Slowly but surely, things will start to cool down. On Wednesday we’ll drop to the low 80s and see a 20 percent chance of rain as we head into the evening.

Once we get to Thursday, we’ll see a high of 74 degrees, and a 30 percent chance of rain.

As we head into the evening, the winds will start to pick up and temperatures will drop all the way into the 40s.

The Valentine’s Day weekend will be cold with highs in the 60s and lows in the 30s.

