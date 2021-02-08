Advertisement

LC Nursing students help with city’s vaccination efforts

The Laredo College South Campus was one of the 14 sites where over 3,000 vaccines were administered to residents.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 7:58 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A group of nursing students from Laredo College got a chance to help out with the city’s coronavirus vaccination efforts.

On Saturday, the Laredo College South Campus was one of the 14 sites where over 3,000 vaccines were administered to residents.

LC Nursing Program students and their instructor Tracy Humprhies administered 200 vaccines to Webb County residents.

The college says they are proud to continue its legacy of excellence in healthcare education by helping our community during these hard times.

