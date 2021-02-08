Advertisement

LPD cracks down on city’s extended curfew

Laredo police
Laredo police
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 7:43 AM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
LAREDO, Tx. (KGNS) -Local authorities were out in full force over the weekend cracking down on the city’s extended curfew.

Laredo Police issued a dozen citations on Friday, eight of which were issued for curfew violations; one of which was a juvenile.

Two other citations were issued for violating social gatherings.

Authorities also checked 15 businesses and found them to be in compliance with the city’s emergency health order.

The Laredo Police Department will continue to enforce the emergency health order and curfew.

The curfew will also be in effect this weekend from Feb. 12 to the 14.

If you observe any violations, you are asked to send a tip via the LPD app.

