Man accused of firing shots in south Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges for discharging his firearm within city limits.

Laredo Police arrested 20-year-old Gerardo Rafael Perez on Wednesday for an incident that happened on Jan. 13.

Authorities received a call regarding shots fired near Cielito Lindo Boulevard and Cuatro Vientos.

When officers arrived at the scene, they were provided with a description of a grey Nissan leaving the area.

The officer searched the area and found the car near Cuatro Vientos Road.

Police were able to identify the driver as Perez and consent was given to search the car.

When officers searched the vehicle, they found an AR-15 rifle with rounds of ammo.

The weapon and case was turned over to LPD’s ATF task force.

The task force was able to gather enough evidence to get Perez on discharging a firearm within a municipality.

