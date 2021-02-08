Advertisement

Man charged with trespassing after run on Super Bowl field

Security tries to grab a fan on the field during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55...
Security tries to grab a fan on the field during the second half of the NFL Super Bowl 55 football game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Fla.(AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 12:12 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — A Florida man who ran onto the field during the Super Bowl has been charged with trespassing.

Authorities say 31-year-old Yuri Andrade scampered onto the field Sunday night in the fourth quarter of the game between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs.

Andrade was wearing shorts and a pink leotard or swimsuit.

He was eventually tackled on about the 3-yard-line by security personnel and escorted out of Tampa’s Raymond James Stadium.

Hillsborough County jail records show Andrade posted $500 bail and was released early Monday.

The records did not indicate if Andrade has an attorney to speak for him.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo police
LPD cracks down on city’s extended curfew
Accident reported on Highway 359 Sunday morning
Three-vehicle collision on Highway 359 sends two to the hospital
File photo: Football watch party
Police department clears the air regarding curfew
House fire reported in west Laredo
Two homes catch fire in west Laredo
City of Laredo curfew violations
City implements curfew for the next two weekends

Latest News

The Gorilla Glue website isn’t clear on how to remove its spray adhesive from hair, only from...
Woman uses Gorilla Glue on her hair after running out of hairspray
FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2018 file photo, U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, walks to a session...
Texas GOP Rep. Wright, who battled health issues, dies at 67
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump lawyers blast impeachment trial as ‘political theater’
Schumer: Impeachment trial will be fair, honest
Schumer: Impeachment trial will be fair, honest
Shelby retiring
Shelby retiring