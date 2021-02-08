Advertisement

Miss Laredo Texas Teen collects donations for local shelter

Making a difference by helping others in need during the ongoing pandemic
By Mindy Casso
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Sarah Godines has always strived to win Miss Laredo Texas Teen, but she never thought that she’d earn it during a pandemic.

Now she’s putting all her efforts into helping those who have been affected by the coronavirus and even thinking forward to her next project.

The 19-year-old beauty queen says she could only imagine the devastation the pandemic has caused for those who have lost their jobs, in dire need of items, and those living in shelters.

Godines sought out her fellow pageant sisters and together they became beauty queens on a mission to collect as many items as possible.

Thanks to her efforts, she was able to collect donations such as shampoos, conditioners, blankets, food, socks and baby items for local shelters such as Casa de misericordia.

Sarah has already begun working on her next project starting the non-profit organization called “Beautiful Minds” which will work to help teenagers come to terms with mental illness.

She says she hopes to use her title as Miss Laredo Texas Teen to eliminate the stigma of mental illness.

