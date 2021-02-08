Advertisement

Police: Man shot, killed after ‘prank’ robbery for YouTube video

By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 1:19 AM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) - Police in Tennessee are investigating after a man was shot and killed Friday night during a robbery “prank” for a YouTube video.

According to the Metro Nashville Police Department, officers responded to the parking lot of an Urban Air indoor trampoline park at 9:25 p.m., where 23-year-old David Starnes Jr. admitted shooting 20-year-old Timothy Wilks.

Witnesses told detectives that Wilks and a friend were participating in a “prank” robbery when they approached a group of people with butcher knives. Starnes said he was unaware of the prank and shot Wilks to defend himself and others.

No one has been charged in Wilks’ death.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo police
LPD cracks down on city’s extended curfew
Accident reported on Highway 359 Sunday morning
Three-vehicle collision on Highway 359 sends two to the hospital
File photo: Football watch party
Police department clears the air regarding curfew
House fire reported in west Laredo
Two homes catch fire in west Laredo
City of Laredo curfew violations
City implements curfew for the next two weekends

Latest News

The Gorilla Glue website isn’t clear on how to remove its spray adhesive from hair, only from...
Woman uses Gorilla Glue on her hair after running out of hairspray
FILE - In this Nov. 15, 2018 file photo, U.S. Rep. Ron Wright, R-Texas, walks to a session...
Texas GOP Rep. Wright, who battled health issues, dies at 67
President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump lawyers blast impeachment trial as ‘political theater’
Schumer: Impeachment trial will be fair, honest
Schumer: Impeachment trial will be fair, honest
Shelby retiring
Shelby retiring