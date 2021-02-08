Preview of commissioners court

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Commissioners Court will meet at nine on Monday morning with several items on the agenda.

County officials will discuss a possible action to lease 80 additional new golf carts for a 48 month term over at the Casa Blanca Golf Course.

Rational for the expense is the increased number of golfers using the course increasing the demand for carts.

Commissioners will also vote on establishing a pilot program to deliver basic medical services to county employees and their dependents with no co-pay or out-of-pocket cost to the employee, nor claims filed on their insurance plan.

The item on the agenda says the county will discuss and possibly take action to approve the above item using the services of Nuestra Salud Health Clinic.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.