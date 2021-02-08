Three-vehicle collision on Highway 359 sends two to the hospital

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Two people are in the hospital after a three-vehicle collision on Highway 359 Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened at around 7 a.m. on Highway 359 near E.G. Ranch Road.

One of the individuals was a 54-year-old man who was taken to LMC in serious condition; meanwhile, a 17-year-old man was transported to the same hospital in stable condition.

Another person who was involved in the crash was a 34-year-old who refused medical evaluation.

