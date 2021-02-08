Two homes catch fire in west Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating a structure fire that spread to two homes over the weekend.

On Saturday, fire crews were called out to the 3900 block of Vidaurri where an abandoned home caught fire.

Officials say the fire spread to the house next door, where an older man and his son were living.

Firefighters were able to extinguish both fires and no injuries were reported.

