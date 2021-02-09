Agents arrest sex offender during massive human smuggling attempt

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled two massive human smuggling attempts, one of which included the apprehension of a sex offender.

Both incidents happened over the weekend after agents searched two separate tractor-trailers and found a total of 138 undocumented immigrants.

Record checks revealed that one of the subjects identified as Juan Castro had been arrested in 2001 for sexual assault, and aggravated assault out of Salt Lake City Utah.

During the time of the arrest, the 41-year-old was attempting to travel to South Carolina.

Castro and the other undocumented immigrants were taken into custody for processing.

