Advertisement

Agents arrest sex offender during massive human smuggling attempt

Agents searched two separate tractor-trailers and found a total of 139 undocumented immigrants
Agents arrest sex offender
Agents arrest sex offender(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 9:09 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents foiled two massive human smuggling attempts, one of which included the apprehension of a sex offender.

Both incidents happened over the weekend after agents searched two separate tractor-trailers and found a total of 138 undocumented immigrants.

Record checks revealed that one of the subjects identified as Juan Castro had been arrested in 2001 for sexual assault, and aggravated assault out of Salt Lake City Utah.

During the time of the arrest, the 41-year-old was attempting to travel to South Carolina.

Castro and the other undocumented immigrants were taken into custody for processing.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo police
LPD cracks down on city’s extended curfew
Accident reported on Highway 359 Sunday morning
Three-vehicle collision on Highway 359 sends two to the hospital
House fire reported in west Laredo
Two homes catch fire in west Laredo
Alexandro Esquivel post story about finding his dog injured on social media
South Laredo resident searching for answers after dog found severely injured
Alternative Care Site
Alternate COVID care site to open on Tuesday

Latest News

Accident reported on Washington Street
Two vehicle car collision reported on Washington Street
Nuevo Laredo COVID-19 cases
Nuevo Laredo reports 4,589 positive cases of COVID-19
CBP officers seize over two million dollars worth of cocaine
CBP officers seize 104 packages of cocaine
CBP officers arrest sex offender at Laredo port of entry