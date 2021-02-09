Agents rescue woman trapped in dry water well
Agents say the woman sustained severe injuries to her lower back and legs
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A 911 call leads to a rescue of a woman trapped inside a water well.
Border Patrol agents in Hebbronville responded when they received a call regarding a woman who was lost in the brush and in distress.
Agents then located the female trapped inside a dry water well with severe injuries to her lower back and legs.
Agents repelled down the water well and rushed her to a nearby hospital.
Border Patrol says this incident highlights the life-threatening dangers that undocumented immigrants may face while attempting to enter the U.S. illegally.
