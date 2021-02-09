Advertisement

Agents rescue woman trapped in dry water well

Agents say the woman sustained severe injuries to her lower back and legs
Agents rescue woman from water well
Agents rescue woman from water well(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:00 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A 911 call leads to a rescue of a woman trapped inside a water well.

Border Patrol agents in Hebbronville responded when they received a call regarding a woman who was lost in the brush and in distress.

Agents then located the female trapped inside a dry water well with severe injuries to her lower back and legs.

Agents repelled down the water well and rushed her to a nearby hospital.

Border Patrol says this incident highlights the life-threatening dangers that undocumented immigrants may face while attempting to enter the U.S. illegally.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident reported on Washington Street
Two vehicle car collision reported on Washington Street
crash
Accident reported on Saunders and Arkansas
Alexandro Esquivel post story about finding his dog injured on social media
South Laredo resident searching for answers after dog found severely injured
Alternative Care Site
Alternate COVID care site to open on Tuesday
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
Dems propose $1,400 payments as part of Biden virus relief

Latest News

Questions Raised Over Billion Dollar Project
Questions raised over billion dollar project
Accident reported on Washington Street
Two vehicle car collision reported on Washington Street
How to file your taxes online for free
How to file your taxes online for free
Valentine's Day Blues
PILLAR adresses Valentines Day blues
Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month
Local shelter brings awareness to teen dating violence