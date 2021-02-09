CBP officers arrest sex offender at Laredo port of entry

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents arrest a man wanted for several charges pertaining to sexual assault of minors.

The incident happened on Saturday. Feb. 6 when CBP officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred a traveler arriving from Mexico to secondary inspection.

Records revealed that 75-year-old Salomon Hernandez Meza had outstanding warrants of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, sexual assault, and child fondling out of the Seward County Sheriff’s Office in Liberal, KS.

CBP officers transported the wanted fugitive to the Webb County Jail to await criminal proceedings.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.