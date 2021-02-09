Advertisement

CBP officers arrest sex offender at Laredo port of entry

(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 9:58 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Federal agents arrest a man wanted for several charges pertaining to sexual assault of minors.

The incident happened on Saturday. Feb. 6 when CBP officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred a traveler arriving from Mexico to secondary inspection.

Records revealed that 75-year-old Salomon Hernandez Meza had outstanding warrants of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, sexual assault, and child fondling out of the Seward County Sheriff’s Office in Liberal, KS.

CBP officers transported the wanted fugitive to the Webb County Jail to await criminal proceedings.

