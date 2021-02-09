CBP officers seize 104 packages of cocaine

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Two million dollars’ worth of drugs are confiscated at a Laredo port of entry.

The discovery was made on Wednesday, Feb. 3 when CBP officers at the World Trade Bridge referred a 2009 Wabash trailer to secondary inspection.

After using a canine and imaging system examination, officers were able to find 104 packages of cocaine.

The drugs had an estimated street value of over two million dollars.

The drugs, trailer and case were turned over to ICE-HSI Special Agents.

