City council to discuss possible active transportation plan

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Imagine being able to feel safe enough to ride a bike on a city street.

Well, a committee is is proposing solutions so that the city’s roadways can be safer.

Whether you are heading to school, work, going shopping with or without a car, for the Laredo and Webb County Metropolitan Planning Organization, their main goal is to keep the streets safer for drivers as well as pedestrians.

The Laredo and Webb County Metropolitan Planning Organization says the intersection of McPherson and Del Mar, I-35 and Matamoros Street, and Ross Street and Highway 83 are the top three intersections in the city with the most auto accidents.

MPO says one factor for this may have been because of reactive planning, rather than long range planning.

”Because of the way Laredo grew, the way we annexed Del Mar in the 60′s, some of these things we haven’t projected that far,” said Jason Hinojosa. “Laredo hadn’t grown that far but then in the 1960s to the 90s then to 2020 it grew so much.”

As a result, MPO is planning on creating ease of access in the city but this doesn’t mean building more roads, it means providing more mobility options through an “active transportation plan.”

“Connect the community through multiple forms of transportation. It shouldn’t be only connected through auto centric design.”

Their goal is to improve safety for pedestrians, bicycles, automobiles, transit, and freight- and according to a survey they conducted, more than 80% of Laredoans indicated they would ride a bike more often if protected bike lanes existed.

“A lot of times we’ve heard people don’t bike in Laredo, it’s too hot, but the reality is there’s data that shows a lot of people in Laredo don’t have a vehicle,” said Juan Mendive. “So, they’re walking to the bus stop, walking to work.”

Now that outdoor recreation is highly encouraged because of the pandemic, they believe connecting different sites of town by adding more biking trails or lanes and walk ways would motivate locals for a healthier lifestyle.

The organization says the plan will be discussed in the next city council meeting.

To find the full plan, you can find it on the Laredo and Webb County area MPO Faceook page.

