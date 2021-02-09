City to conduct Operation Clean up in District 7
City crews will be out and about this Thursday inspecting homes from Big Bend Boulevard to Rancho Viejo
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 1:09 PM CST|Updated: 14 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The City is looking to conduct an operation clean-up campaign in District Seven.
On Thursday, Feb. 11, city inspectors from various departments will be going house to house to meet with property owners regarding property maintenance and code violations.
Residents are being asked to do everything possible to clean up their neighborhood of any hazardous conditions that may exist.
Crews will be starting from Big Bend Boulevard to Rancho Viejo.
