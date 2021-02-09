Dreaming of a white Valentine’s Day

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s a hazy February morning, but we are going to warm up to possibly one of the warmest days.

On Tuesday we’ll start out warm and muggy in the mid-60s and we’ll see a high of about 86 degrees.

Now don’t put away those jackets, we are going to drop into the low 80s on Wednesday, and see a 30 percent chance of rain.

As we head into Thursday, temperatures will drop into the mid-70s and then by the evening hours we’re looking at lows in the mid-40s.

Things are only going to drop from there, on Friday we’re looking at a high of 59 degrees, and 53 on Saturday.

Now when looking at Valentine’s Day, we could see a possible chance of snow as expect temperatures in the upper 20s.

It may sound very far-fetched but in other places up north, snow in February is not uncommon.

Maybe Mother Nature might shower us with love with just a little bit of snowflakes.

