Advertisement

Grandfather receives probation in infant’s death on Puerto Rico cruise ship

Salvatore “Sam” Anello was sentenced Monday to three years’ probation after pleading guilty to...
Salvatore “Sam” Anello was sentenced Monday to three years’ probation after pleading guilty to negligent homicide in the fall of his young granddaughter from an 11th-story window of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico.(Source: Wiegand Family via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 12:23 AM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) - A grandfather who pleaded guilty to negligent homicide in the fall of his young granddaughter from an 11th-story window of a cruise ship docked in Puerto Rico was sentenced Monday to three years’ probation, according to justice officials.

Salvatore “Sam” Anello, of Valparaiso, Indiana, had pleaded guilty in the case in October 2020. Defense attorney Michael Winkleman has said Anello would serve probation in his home state.

Anello was aboard the Royal Caribbean Cruises’ Freedom of the Seas ship with family in July 2019 when the death occurred. He has said he did not know the window in the children’s play area was open and that he lifted 18-month-old Chloe Wiegand up to it so she could knock on the glass as she had done at her brother’s hockey games.

The girl’s parents sued Royal Caribbean in a civil case that is still ongoing.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo police
LPD cracks down on city’s extended curfew
Accident reported on Highway 359 Sunday morning
Three-vehicle collision on Highway 359 sends two to the hospital
House fire reported in west Laredo
Two homes catch fire in west Laredo
Alexandro Esquivel post story about finding his dog injured on social media
South Laredo resident searching for answers after dog found severely injured
Alternative Care Site
Alternate COVID care site to open on Tuesday

Latest News

Automakers are being impacted by a global chip crunch.
Microchip shortage hinders auto production, could impact other products
With a deal on rules, the Senate is ready to begin its second impeachment trial against Donald...
Second Trump impeachment trial begins
Accident reported on Washington Street
Two vehicle car collision reported on Washington Street
Global chip shortage impacts auto production
The number of COVID-19 variants is growing across the United States.
Officials urge vaccinations as variants spread