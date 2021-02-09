Holding Institute prepares for wave of migrant families

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Earlier this month, President Biden signed a series of executive orders and directives on immigration that primarily call for the review of, rather than an end to.

For example, the Biden administration has not ended the Migrant Protection Protocols Program, but instead has stopped enrollments for it.

This program requires asylum seekers to stay in Mexico while they wait for their case to be heard in the U.S. immigration court system.

“So, I think the concern should be not caravan but small groups that arrive in Mexico and do not know what is going on politically.”

Mike Smith, the director of the Holding Institute says the transition between one administration to another is an interesting time.

It causes for a lot of confusion and limbo for many migrants arriving to the U.S. border.

“So people are waiting in the southern border are waiting. They are anxious to cross, so that is what we have seen.”

He says as a non-profit community center they are aware that many asylum seekers are waiting near the border for when and if any immigration policies change towards their benefits.

In case of an influx, the center has a new set up and news rules to be able to aid those who are released by federal authorities under humanitarian grounds.

“The people that we are getting here, that we are seeing here are mothers with small children, family units, pregnant moms, and families with children that are ill.”

Smith adds this week alone, the center accepted 32 individuals from Haiti and Honduras.

“We have a tent where we divided people up, we watch and monitor them. But one thing that is different from the years past is that we do everything outside. We eat outside, we cook outside, everything we do is outdoors.”

Smith says COVID-19 tests are frequently administered, if someone tests positive they are sent to the hospital.

“We’ve gotten families with kids who have been out in the streets for a couple of days. We can’t do that. So we try the best we can.”

The Holding Institute is not accepting volunteers at the moment, but donations are welcomed.

Congressman Henry Cuellar tells KGNS if an immigration plan is not set soon, he fears a humanitarian crisis could be seen at the border like those back in 2014 and 2019.

