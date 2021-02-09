Advertisement

Municipal Court holds virtual hearings

Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 7:37 PM CST|Updated: 16 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - There is still time to turn yourself in and appear virtually from home.

Operation Warrant Roundup runs through February and hopes to have people voluntarily turn themselves in if they have active warrants.

With thousands of cases pending, the court wants to make it easier for those wanting to resolve their case.

Municipal Court Judge Chuy Dominguez says they will have plenty of options available.

“Right now, we know that times are tough and times are hard, but cases can get resolved either way. If you’re not working or if you don’t have any money, or struggling with money. Believe me, there’s alternatives to payments and we look at that and we look at the ability to pay and we’ll be able to close out cases.”

As of last week, more than 45 people have appeared virtually and resolved their case.

You can head over to the Laredo Municipal Court website here to look up if you have any active warrants.

