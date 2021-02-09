Nuevo Laredo reports 4,589 positive cases of COVID-19

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Our sister city across the border has surpassed 600 deaths due to COVID-19.

As of Monday, Nuevo Laredo has reported 4,589 positive cases with 312 of those cases currently active.

Six residents have lost their battle to the virus putting their death toll at 610

So far, 3,667 people have recovered, and 50 cases remain pending.

The State of Tamaulipas has reported 48,053 positive cases.

