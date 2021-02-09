Advertisement

Sheriff: Investigation underway after hacker attempts to poison Florida town’s water supply

Pinellas County Sheriff's Office holds press conference.
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office holds press conference.(Ratliff, Melissa | PCSO via WWSB)
By WWSB Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2021 at 8:50 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Authorities in Pinellas County are investigating after an unknown individual attempted to hack the City of Oldsmar’s water treatment plant system.

During a press conference, Pinellas County Bub Gualtieri said that an individual remotely accessed a computer for the water treatment facility and increased the amount of lye, sodium hydroxide, by more than 100 times the normal amount. It’s used to control acidity in water.

Someone noticed that change and immediately fixed it. Officials noted that the supervisor noticed that someone had accessed the computer remotely once at 8 a.m. and then again at 1:30 p.m. In the later attempt, authorities say that the hacker increased the amount of sodium hydroxide from 100 parts per million to 11,100 parts per million.

The plant has removed the remote dashboard software from the computer that was affected. The FBI is now involved in the investigation.

You can watch the press conference below:

Copyright 2021 WWSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo police
LPD cracks down on city’s extended curfew
Accident reported on Highway 359 Sunday morning
Three-vehicle collision on Highway 359 sends two to the hospital
House fire reported in west Laredo
Two homes catch fire in west Laredo
Alexandro Esquivel post story about finding his dog injured on social media
South Laredo resident searching for answers after dog found severely injured
Alternative Care Site
Alternate COVID care site to open on Tuesday

Latest News

Automakers are being impacted by a global chip crunch.
Microchip shortage hinders auto production, could impact other products
With a deal on rules, the Senate is ready to begin its second impeachment trial against Donald...
Second Trump impeachment trial begins
Accident reported on Washington Street
Two vehicle car collision reported on Washington Street
Global chip shortage impacts auto production
The number of COVID-19 variants is growing across the United States.
Officials urge vaccinations as variants spread