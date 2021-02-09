South Laredo resident searching for answers after dog found severely injured

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A south Laredo resident wakes up Sunday morning to find that one of his four-legged family members was physically hurt.

Now the animal lover is left mourning the loss of his dog and questions to who is responsible.

It was at a gated home on Cassata Lane where an animal lover found his dog severely injured and now he’s asking for the community’s help in locating those responsible for the heinous crime.

South Laredo resident Alexandro Esquivel loves his dogs.

He has a pitbull and two Tibetan Mastiffs who he personally went to Colorado to rescue, but sadly over the weekend, one of them succumbed to injuries from an unknown source.

“I saw my dog alive the last time at 12 at night and two hours later my mom woke me up she told me that dog Brodi was not responding.”

On Sunday morning, Alexandro woke up to find one of his best friends bleeding on the porch and in a lot of pain.

“He just had physical evidence of abuse all over him. He had blood coming out of his mouth, he had a broken leg, I’m pretty sure his ribs that were broken too.”

Torn up over the loss of his four-legged friend, he posted his story on social media, asking anyone with information to come forward.

“I hope that someone reaches out to me or the authorities because there is a person out there who is willing to take a life.”

While he is saddened by the loss of his dog, Alexandro believes his dog died a hero, protecting him and his family from would-be intruders.

“If they were trying to break in, my dog was the first to confront them and that’s what they did to my dog. If it would have been me or my mom that confronted the person, we could have had a whole different story of a murder or a person instead of a dog.”

KGNS reached out to the Laredo Police Department and they say that the case is currently open; however, Alexandro says he is offering a $1,000 reward for any information that may lead to an arrest.

If you have any information on this case, you can reach out to Alexandro via social media or call police at 956-795-2800.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.