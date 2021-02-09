Advertisement

Two vehicle car collision reported on Washington Street

Crews have closed off the area to the traveling public while they work to clear the wreckage
Accident reported on Washington Street
Accident reported on Washington Street(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 11:20 AM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating a car collision that happened in Central Laredo just a couple of hours ago.

The accident happened on Tuesday morning near Washington Street and San Enrique Avenue just before 11 a.m.

Video of the scene shows a black expedition tilted over on its side and Nissan Altima that went off-road and onto the sidewalk.

Paramedics had to use the jaws of life to remove the driver of the Altima from the vehicle.

No word on the cause of the accident or how many were injured but we’ll keep you updated as soon as it becomes available.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Laredo police
LPD cracks down on city’s extended curfew
Accident reported on Highway 359 Sunday morning
Three-vehicle collision on Highway 359 sends two to the hospital
House fire reported in west Laredo
Two homes catch fire in west Laredo
Alexandro Esquivel post story about finding his dog injured on social media
South Laredo resident searching for answers after dog found severely injured
Alternative Care Site
Alternate COVID care site to open on Tuesday

Latest News

Nuevo Laredo COVID-19 cases
Nuevo Laredo reports 4,589 positive cases of COVID-19
CBP officers seize over two million dollars worth of cocaine
CBP officers seize 104 packages of cocaine
CBP officers arrest sex offender at Laredo port of entry
Agents arrest sex offender
Agents arrest sex offender during massive human smuggling attempt