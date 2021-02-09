Two vehicle car collision reported on Washington Street

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Authorities are investigating a car collision that happened in Central Laredo just a couple of hours ago.

The accident happened on Tuesday morning near Washington Street and San Enrique Avenue just before 11 a.m.

Video of the scene shows a black expedition tilted over on its side and Nissan Altima that went off-road and onto the sidewalk.

Paramedics had to use the jaws of life to remove the driver of the Altima from the vehicle.

No word on the cause of the accident or how many were injured but we’ll keep you updated as soon as it becomes available.

