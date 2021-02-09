Advertisement

Walgreens, Uber team up to expand COVID vaccine access

By CNN staff
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 3:10 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Walgreens and Uber are teaming up to bring COVID-19 vaccines to underserved communities.

Uber says transportation should not be a barrier to health care.

Together the companies will address that concern, as well as vaccine hesitancy.

“By combining Walgreens deep experience in community care with Uber’s transportation technology and logistics expertise, we will take bold action to address vaccine access and hesitancy among those hit hardest by the pandemic,” said Walgreens President John Standley.

Over the coming months, the two companies will roll out several initiatives as vaccines become more readily available:

  • Free rides to Walgreens stores and off-site vaccine clinics
  • Pre-schedule rides when a vaccine appointment is made
  • New educational program with the National Urban League to address vaccine hesitancy

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident reported on Washington Street
Two vehicle car collision reported on Washington Street
crash
Accident reported on Saunders and Arkansas
Alexandro Esquivel post story about finding his dog injured on social media
South Laredo resident searching for answers after dog found severely injured
Alternative Care Site
Alternate COVID care site to open on Tuesday
FILE - In this Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 file photo, President Joe Biden speaks in the State Dining...
Dems propose $1,400 payments as part of Biden virus relief

Latest News

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard dropped water, food and a radio to the trio, who said they had...
Trio stranded on island in Bahamas lives on coconuts for 33 days
After the trio’s boat capsized in rough waters, they swam to the island, where they had been...
'I don't know how they did it': Coast Guard rescues trio stranded on island for 33 days
Students wear masks they work in a fourth-grade classroom, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at Elk Ridge...
Dems attempt to push through school funding, wage increase in COVID relief bill
In this Jan. 15, 2021, file photo, Dr. Yomaris Pena, Internal Medicine Physician with Somos...
Calif. man tests positive for COVID-19 weeks after receiving 2nd vaccine dose
Clinical trials showed the Pfizer vaccine was “95% effective at preventing laboratory-confirmed...
Man immunized with Pfizer vaccine contracts COVID-19 just 3 weeks later