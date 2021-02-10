Austin woman indicted for smuggling nearly $100K of cash

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -An Austin woman is indicted for allegedly trying to smuggle nearly one-hundred thousand dollars in cash.

The incident happened on Jan. 18 of this year when authorities at the Lincoln Juarez Bridge referred Lizzette Jaimes to secondary inspection after she was attempting to traveling into Mexico.

After a thorough inspection, officers found several stacks of cash inside her luggage totaling $95,000.

Law enforcement continued to search her vehicle and found 240 rounds of ammo, nine handguns, and an additional $4,700 dollars.

If convicted Jaimes faces up to a decade in prison.

