Celebrating Valentine’s Day during the pandemic

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Valentine’s Day is one of the most popular days among couples who typically spent the day celebrating at restaurants.

This year may be a bit different.

Valentine’s Day is the perfect day to show affection and have a romantic date night, but this year the holiday lands on the weekend.

Although local officials are asking people to stay home so they can keep the COVID case numbers down.

Will this stop people from showing the love?

For people like Herm Lida, it’s disappointing to know his usual Valentine’s Day plans with his special sweetheart won’t be something he can count on this time around.

”Get flowers, go have dinner. If there’s a movie or something, we would go and enjoy, but you can’t really go and enjoy.”

But it looks like love birds aren’t the only ones being affected at this time.

February 14th is also one of the busiest days for some of our local restaurants like Texas Roadhouse.

“We usually get about 100 people deep in our waiting list, if not more, that usually turns into 40 different parties that are waiting,” said Timothy Rodriguez, manager at Texas Roadhouse.

It’s not just Valentine’s Day having an effect on restaurants- it’s also other local events.

“I think this month is pretty tough along with March,” said Rodriguez. “Not having the WBCA in town, the carnival, Border Olympics that aren’t happening as well so a lot of people that normally would come to Laredo. So I’m sure all restaurants and businesses in Laredo will take a little bit of a hit this month.”

The current curfew orders is also affecting their hours of operation, but either way local restaurants expect many to celebrate the special day this Sunday.

That’s because they still have 50% capacity that they’re able to fill up.

However, some patrons are still discouraged because of the dinner restrictions.

“It just throws everything off, you can’t really plan it because then you have a curfew,” said Lida.

If you’re looking for a safer alternative on that day, you can always order food on Curbside and have a picnic, go on a walk with your valentine, or make cards at home.

Just a reminder that curfew hours for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday are 6 p.m. in the evening through 5 a.m. the next morning.

