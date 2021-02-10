El Cenizo and Rio Bravo residents receive vaccine
Crews were seen giving the vaccine to first responders and residents who fit the criteria
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -First responders and residents in south Webb County are taking advantage of the COVID-19 vaccination efforts.
On Wednesday morning, crews were out there administering the vaccine to first responders and residents who fit the 1A and 1B category.
