El Cenizo and Rio Bravo residents receive vaccine

Crews were seen giving the vaccine to first responders and residents who fit the criteria
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:41 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -First responders and residents in south Webb County are taking advantage of the COVID-19 vaccination efforts.

On Wednesday morning, crews were out there administering the vaccine to first responders and residents who fit the 1A and 1B category.

