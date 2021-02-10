Advertisement

Investigation leads to human smuggling bust on San Pablo Avenue

By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 9:19 AM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A man is facing charges after authorities found four dozen undocumented immigrants inside a central Laredo home.

The investigation into a possible human smuggling attempt led to the arrest of 43-year-old Nahu Baltazar Miranda Corada.

The discovery was made on Friday, Feb. 5 when the Laredo Police Department searched a home at the 300 block of San Pablo Avenue and found 20 undocumented immigrants living inside.

Within the same property, officers were also able to locate an additional 25 people totaling 48 undocumented immigrants.

The findings were the result of an investigation by JAGET into the use of the properties to house illegal immigrants.

Corada was charged with five counts of human smuggling.

