Laredo Police searching for theft suspect

The incident happened at the 300 block of Salinas Avenue
Authorities searching for man accused of theft
Authorities searching for man accused of theft
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:23 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local law enforcement is on the lookout for a man believed to be tied to theft.

Laredo Police released the surveillance video of the possible person of interest.

They say the theft was reported at a business located at the 300 block of Salinas Avenue.

If you have any information on the identity or the whereabouts of this person, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 956-795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous.

