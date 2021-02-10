LBJ names new head football coach

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -LBJ High School is getting a new alpha male to lead its football team.

On Tuesday, LBJ and the UISD Athletics Department announced the selection of Leo Mireles as the next head football coach for the Wolves.

He was recommended by LBJ Principal Mr. Armando Salazar after interviewing 18 candidates from the region.

Mireles has been the head football coach at Rio Grande City for the past two years. Last season, he led the rattlers to a district championship for the first time in 34 years.

Congratulations to Mireles on his new endeavor!

