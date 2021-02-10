Advertisement

LBJ names new head football coach

Leo Mireles was recommended by LBJ Principal Mr. Armando Salazar after interviewing 18 candidates from the region
Leo Mireles
Leo Mireles(AP)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 1:43 PM CST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -LBJ High School is getting a new alpha male to lead its football team.

On Tuesday, LBJ and the UISD Athletics Department announced the selection of Leo Mireles as the next head football coach for the Wolves.

He was recommended by LBJ Principal Mr. Armando Salazar after interviewing 18 candidates from the region.

Mireles has been the head football coach at Rio Grande City for the past two years. Last season, he led the rattlers to a district championship for the first time in 34 years.

Congratulations to Mireles on his new endeavor!

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and federal authorities are desperately searching for a tractor-trailer in Texas that may...
Authorities searching for tanker with possibly 80 migrants after desperate 911 call in Texas
Accident reported on Washington Street
Two vehicle car collision reported on Washington Street
crash
Accident reported on Saunders and Arkansas
Alexandro Esquivel post story about finding his dog injured on social media
South Laredo resident searching for answers after dog found severely injured
Alternative Care Site
Alternate COVID care site to open on Tuesday

Latest News

Tampa Bay Buccaneers celebrate their Super Bowl victory with a boat parade. (Source: Bay News 9...
Buccaneers celebrate Super Bowl win with boat parade
Laredo Independent School District
LISD suspends high school soccer and golf
Vanderbilt place kicker Sarah Fuller (32) kicks an extra point during the first quarter of an...
Sarah Fuller’s jersey added to College Football Hall of Fame
Argentine soccer superstar Diego Armando Maradona cheers after the Napoli team clinched its...
Argentine soccer great Diego Maradona dies at 60