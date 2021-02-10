Advertisement

Local shelter brings awareness to teen dating violence

This month, Casa de Misericordia will educate the public about what healthy relationships look like and what the signs of abuse are.
Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month
Published: Feb. 9, 2021 at 8:03 PM CST|Updated: 7 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - February is designated as Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month and a local non-profit is using the opportunity to spread the word.

This month, Casa de Misericordia will educate the public about what healthy relationships look like and what the signs of abuse are.

As teens spend more time online because of the pandemic, the organization is saying technology can make it difficult for parents to notice.

“There is what they call digital abuse, so digital abuse can be very subtle and we as parents sometimes might not ever know what is going on because it is going on behind a screen of our adolescents,” said Thelma Arambula. “So that’s another way that somebody can be a victim of abuse for dating violence.”

Some of these tactics include monitoring social media activity and asking to send their GPS location.

Casa de Misericordia says red flags to look out for include being isolated from family and a change of appearance.

