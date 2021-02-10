LPD arrests four people after routine traffic stop
Police followed a vehicle to Convent Avenue where three allegedly undocumented people were taken into custody.
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A routine traffic stop leads to Laredo police arresting four people.
On Wednesday afternoon, police followed a vehicle to Convent Avenue where three allegedly undocumented people were taken into custody.
A man who lived at the home was also taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.
