PILLAR adresses Valentines Day blues

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With Valentines Day just days away, some people may not be feeling the love as much this year because of the effects of COVID-19.

Some people may already have a half-eaten box of chocolates trying to be connected to the ones they love.

In the long run, whoever you’re attached to should be the one who melts your heart.

Since the pandemic hit, the dating game has changed. It’s transformed the way we socialize and the way we connect with other people.

Many couples have had restrictions on their relationships, staying distanced because of factors such as stay at home orders or quarantining due to possible exposure.

As a result, even romantic relationships have gone virtual, or dependent on social media.

It’s possible that although some people aren’t single, they’re still being hit with the “Valentines blues” because it’s disappointing to not be as close to someone.

“There has been an increase of couples having to decide,” said Elizabeth Gardner from PILLAR. “Do we move in because of social distance and hunker down together or do we stay apart? And that becomes an entrance into a breakup.”

She adds that virtual relationships have created issues for those connections that were not always apart.

“It has become a social thing and you’re not seeing each other as much, but you can see each other interact on social media, but you can see when they they logged in and logged out, ‘oh, you didn’t send me a message.’”

Keep in mind Valentines Day shouldn’t be about being in a relationship.

If during these times you don’t have a special someone, PILLAR says you can still make it positive by treating yourself instead.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.