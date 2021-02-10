Questions raised over billion dollar project

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A local committee is raising questions over a billion dollar industrial development project between the City of Laredo and one of the largest privately held developers in the nation.

Last month, city council voted to move forward with creating a Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone Plan with Majestic Realty and also to present this project to the Economic Development Advisory Committee, or EDAC, for their advice.

This past week, economic development director Teclo Garcia presented the plans with the EDAC members.

The topic sparked a lot of questions, including one from newly appointed member and former councilman George Altgelt who asked what makes this project unique.

”The reality is that trade is our bread and butter and you could set up a warehouse today or tomorrow and it would be an overnight success. Why are we having to incentives something that is already in full swing?”

Also, member Juan Villarreal who was concerned over whether this was equitable.

“Majestic, good they’re coming in, they want to do something good, but we also have players that have been here for generations.”

According to Garcia, all of the questions brought up were on their minds too during the many months they worked on this.

“There’s numbers being crunched on both sides by consultants and us and then we try to negotiate that out, so that has been a long process.”

Another question was raised over why the input of EDAC wasn’t used earlier.

However, Garcia says when it comes to negotiating business terms over economic development issues, under state law they’re allowed to not discuss it with the public.

“These are public meetings. I wouldn’t bring clients business out into the public unless it’s time.”

In the end, the committee agreed to bring this topics back for a special meeting in order to hatch out all the details.

The project is still in the preliminary stages.

The final agreements will go before council for a vote on February 16th.

