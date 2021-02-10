The calm before the storm

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - We are looking at another warm day in the Gateway City, but some big changes are coming.

On Wednesday, we’ll start out in the mid-60s and see a high of about 82 degrees by the afternoon hours.

As we head into the evening, the clouds will start to move in giving us a 30 percent chance of rain and lows in the mid-60s.

On Thursday morning we could see a 50 percent chance of rain and highs in the mid-70s.

As we head into Thursday night, temperatures will drop into the 40s keeping that slight chance of showers throughout the night.

As we head into the weekend, we’ll drop into the 50s and see lows in the 40s.

Now our eyes are on Valentine’s Day, where we could see temperatures drop all the way down into the 20s and we’ll see a 30 percent chance of precipitation.

Keep in mind we will be below freezing conditions for a small amount of time, so we could see a possible chance of snowflakes, sleet, and icy roads.

As we head into next week, temperatures will bounce back to the 40, but still staying below that 70 degree mark.

We may need to bust out the winter coats, long sleeves and crank up the heater because we are going to see a big drop.

