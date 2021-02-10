Traffic backed up on World Trade Bridge
Authorities are advising those traveling near the World Trade Bridge that traffic is backed up
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:24 PM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Traffic near the World Trade Bridge is at a standstill right now.
According to the Laredo Police Department, traffic at the bridge is backed up towards I-35.
Authorities are asking drivers to avoid the area if possible and expect delays if you are driving in the area.
