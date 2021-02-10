UK family goes viral for parody songs

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A family of six in the UK has become a viral sensation for performing their own parodies of hit songs.

The Marsh Family sang their version of the song, “Total Eclipse of the Heart”; however, this version is called “Totally fixed where we are.”

The lyrics talk about how the pandemic has changed their lives.

And it’s not just the kids who are getting in on the fun. It looks like the mom and dad are able to harmonize and belt out the words.

You can watch all these videos on their YouTube channel.

