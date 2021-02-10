Advertisement

UK family goes viral for parody songs

The Marsh Family sang their version of the song, “Total Eclipse of the Heart”; however, their version is called “Totally Fixed Where we are.”
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 7:39 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A family of six in the UK has become a viral sensation for performing their own parodies of hit songs.

The Marsh Family sang their version of the song, “Total Eclipse of the Heart”; however, this version is called “Totally fixed where we are.”

That was the Marsh family singing their version of the song “Total eclipse of the heart” instead it’s called “Totally fixed where we are”.

The lyrics talk about how the pandemic has changed their lives.

And it’s not just the kids who are getting in on the fun. It looks like the mom and dad are able to harmonize and belt out the words.

You can watch all these videos on their YouTube channel.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

State and federal authorities are desperately searching for a tractor-trailer in Texas that may...
Authorities searching for tanker with possibly 80 migrants after desperate 911 call in Texas
Accident reported on Washington Street
Two vehicle car collision reported on Washington Street
crash
Accident reported on Saunders and Arkansas
Alexandro Esquivel post story about finding his dog injured on social media
South Laredo resident searching for answers after dog found severely injured
Alternative Care Site
Alternate COVID care site to open on Tuesday

Latest News

The female band The Go-Go's, from left, Kathy Valentine, Charlotte Caffey, Belinda Carlisle,...
Jay-Z, Foo Fighters and The Go-Go’s nominated for Rock Hall
Jason Isbell, a Grammy-winning singer songwriter, said he is going to donate to the NAACP any...
Jason Isbell to donate his share of Morgan Wallen’s sales to NAACP
Photo courtesy of LPD
LPD arrests four people after routine traffic stop
Leo Mireles
LBJ names new head football coach
Rio Bravo Fire Department receives COVID-19 vaccine
El Cenizo and Rio Bravo residents receive vaccine