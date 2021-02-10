Advertisement

Walmart to offer COVID-19 vaccine at stores across Texas

The nearest location is on 2214 N 1st Street in Carrizo Springs
Walmart and Sam's Clubs locations in Brazos County could be administering vaccines as early as Friday.
Walmart and Sam's Clubs locations in Brazos County could be administering vaccines as early as Friday.(KBTX)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:02 PM CST
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The retail giant Walmart and Sam’s Club will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines throughout the State of Texas.

On Friday, Feb. 12, eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart or Sam’s Club website as soon as appointments are available making a convenient way to get vaccinated while supplies last.

More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will be receiving the vaccine through the U.S. Federal retail Pharmacy program.

Walmart is partnering with the CDC and states to move as quickly as possible to help administer vaccines to participating states.

