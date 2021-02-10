Walmart to offer COVID-19 vaccine at stores across Texas

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The retail giant Walmart and Sam’s Club will begin administering COVID-19 vaccines throughout the State of Texas.

On Friday, Feb. 12, eligible customers can schedule a vaccine appointment via the Walmart or Sam’s Club website as soon as appointments are available making a convenient way to get vaccinated while supplies last.

More than 1,000 Walmart and Sam’s Club pharmacies will be receiving the vaccine through the U.S. Federal retail Pharmacy program.

Walmart is partnering with the CDC and states to move as quickly as possible to help administer vaccines to participating states.

