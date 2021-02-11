CBP warns travelers of crossing certain flowers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With Valentine’s Day around the corner, giving out flowers is a tradition.

However, some types of flowers may not be allowed in if they come from Mexico.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection is reminding travelers that certain flowers may be prohibited because they can harbor disease and pests.

For our region, some of the most popular flower arrangements are not allowed because they can cause damage to the local agriculture.

“There are some items that are not allowed to cross, for example, the chrysanthemums or the choisya which are some popular flower arrangements that people use during this season,” said Ismael Guevara. “These items are prohibited and they can harbor pests that can damage the domestic agriculture, that is why it is recommended people declare every item they have.”

If the items are prohibited but are declared, they will be confiscated.

However, if they are prohibited and not declared, you can be subject to delays and penalties.

