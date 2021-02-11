County officials plan on buying $200k bus for emergencies

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - County officials are working to acquire a tool that will help should there be a massive emergency incident.

Disasters can happen anywhere and anytime.

Webb County Judge Tano Tijerina and commissioners say they want to be prepared for the unexpected.

”The state of Texas called us on an emergency management participation and I thought it would be a great asset to bring to Webb County,” said Tijerina.

That is why Webb County officials plan on bringing an AmbuBus to our city that will cost $200,000 from county reserves, which is a fraction of the estimated $1.2 million total cost.

The bus will be able to accommodate 22 non critical patients and 17 critical and it will be filled with medical beds and stacked in three rows along both sides.

Tijerina says that having this bus on hand for the region is very beneficial and says that it is better to be prepared for any mass casualty incident than not at all.

”There was a situation where there was a lot of people, was numerous deaths and some casualties there and this situation is for that purpose.”

Tijerina says the county has already expanded their fire departments so they have no problem adding this on.

Chief Ricardo Rangel thinks it is a great idea for this add on.

”I believe that we should be able to give this to Laredo and Webb County and all the surrounding areas.”

The judge also mentioned they already have emergency medical technicians on hand for when this AmbuBus arrives, and when it’s not in use it will located on Highway 59.

So when an emergency happens, it is centrally located and can respond to an emergency easily around the area.

The county expects the bus to arrive in about 8 to 10 months.

