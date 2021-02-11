CVS vaccine appointments fully booked for Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - CVS opened their COVID-19 vaccine portal on Thursday, but for the local CVS stores those appointments are now fully booked.

Logging into the CVS website, KGNS checked if there were any spaces left to register for an appointment to get the vaccine.

According to the site, Laredo is fully booked.

When you head out to schedule an appointment the website directs you to another page that asks people to stay patient and refresh.

They ask those needing the vaccine to regularly check if a spot opens.

