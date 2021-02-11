Advertisement

Hooters wants you to shred your ex for free wings

The wing eatery is offering ten free additional boneless wings after you simply destroy a picture of your ex
Shred your ex for free wings
Shred your ex for free wings
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Hooters is inviting you to “Shred your ex” this Valentine’s Day.

The wing eatery is offering ten free additional boneless wings after you simply destroy a picture of your ex.

Of course, you must purchase ten boneless wings in order to get in on the deal.

Participating U.S. locations will have shredders on hand but this time with the pandemic, you can also do it online.

The chain’s website will ask you some questions about the relationship and based on your answers, it recommends the method of destroying the photo.

You upload the photo and then virtually shred, burn, bury or throw darts at it.

Once you’re done, you get a digital coupon.

The promotion is only good for dining in on Sunday, not to-go.

Hooters says it wants to break last year’s record of destroying 49,000 photos.

