Keep your four-legged family members warm this weekend!

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Winter is a season of bitter cold and numbing wetness, so it’s important to make sure your four-legged family members are warm and cozy.

With temperatures expected to drop into the 20s this weekend, both humans and animals are at great risk if exposed to cold temperatures for a long period of time.

Remember, if it’s too cold for you, it’s also too cold for your pets.

Older pets as well as puppies and kittens are more susceptible to getting sick in this type of weather.

Their fur may not be thick enough to cover them, so it may be a good idea to put a sweater on your pet.

Tonight on KGNS News at Ten, our reporter Ashley Soriano will be talking to animal experts about tips on how to keep our furry friends safe.

