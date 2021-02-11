Local Ethics Committee to meet with former councilman

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Former councilman George Altgelt and Blue Cross Blue Shield will go before the Ethics Committee for a hearing on potential ethics violations.

That decision was made on Wednesday by the committee during a virtual meeting.

In June, an ethics complaint was dismissed against District 6 councilman Doctor Marte Martinez over a vote in favor of a city vendor he has ties with.

While Martinez was cleared, the Ethics Committee requested that a report be done on those involved in the case.

According to the agenda, it’s possible that Blue Cross Blue Shield violated 4.1 and 4.2 of the ethics code, which is “person seeking discretionary contracts” and “disclosure of association.”

During the ethics meeting, outside counsel Juan Franciso Tamez said there’s no direct evidence that the insurance company’s representative present at the council meeting where Martinez took the vote knew that he was an in-network physician.

”But they should know,” said Tamez. “They should know. They should know this is a councilman that is a physician. As a matter of fact, councilman Martinez was wearing his scrubs during the council meeting, and they should know because of the level of sophistication of the company that there’s codes like this. Laredo is not the only municipality that has ethical codes. I think it’s fair that there be a higher standard on Blue Cross and Blue Shield.”

Aside from this report, the committee also asked that there be an investigation into who leaked the ethics complaint to the media before they received it.

“I just want to make sure that if you’re a public official and you’re doing this, shame on you because this is not what we are here for,” said Hector Lee Patino, former Ethics Committee member.

Whoever leaked the information could be in violation of section 2.2 and 2.4 of the ethics code which is unfair advancement of private interest and confidential information.

During the hearing, Tamez did tell commissioners that Altgelt was the one who leaked the information.

Therefore, he will go before the committee during an evidentiary hearing for violating section 2.4: confidential information.

Blue Cross Blue Shield will join him for ethics violations.

Make sure to tune in to KGNS News on Thursday as we catch up with former councilman George Altgelt to hear his side of the story.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.