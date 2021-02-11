Advertisement

LPD raises awareness for cyber security

Published: Feb. 10, 2021 at 9:36 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Police are reminding the community of the dangers that are lurking not only outside your home, but inside as well, on the internet.

On Tuesday, the Laredo Police Department took the time to educate parents about the dangers children face on the world wide web.

Investigator Joe Baeza recommends parents keep an eye on their children, especially as they visit social media pages.

”You don’t wanna give your young child or your adolescent unlimited access to all these social media pages and different ways to communicate with people that you don’t even know. So there’s people who that you don’t even know personally who are communicating with your child. They could be be a person their age, it could be a person who’s bullying them, it could be a person who’s intimidating him, or even trying to get your child to send them videos and pictures of themselves, and this is the danger we see nowadays.”

Baeza also asks parents to consider being in the same room as kids as they make their way through the internet.

