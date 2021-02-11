Advertisement

Ninth annual Birding Festival goes virtual

The event will feature high-quality videos, an online bird art gallery, and an interactive workshop
File photo: Bird festival
File photo: Bird festival(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:14 AM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -An annual event that brings hundreds of birdies to the yard is going virtual this year.

Every year, the Rio Grande International Study Center holds its annual Birding Festival where nature boys and girls can watch several birds that are native to Laredo.

This year because of the ongoing pandemic, organizers have decided to hold a virtual event, with high-quality videos, an online bird art gallery, and an interactive workshop.

It will also feature keynote speakers Richard Crossley and Holly Merker.

The event takes place this Saturday, Feb. 13 from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.; however, you only have a couple of days to register.

For more information, you can click here.

